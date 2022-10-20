Dubuque Community Schools officials will host a second informational meeting next month to update community members on the district’s middle school consolidation study and allow attendees to share feedback.
The public meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road, according to a press release.
In April, school board members voted to approve a goal of consolidating the district’s middle schools from three to two by no later than fall 2026, with a focus on creating feeder schools to the district’s two high schools. Board members in June approved working with Waterloo, Iowa, firm Invision Architecture to lead the study and planning process for the consolidation.
At a community meeting in September, Invision representatives and school district officials shared information on the state of the district’s middle schools and discussed factors to be considered in the consolidation decision.
The press release states that at the Nov. 1 meeting, the team from Invision will “share potential consolidation site locations, discuss considerations for each option and allow those in attendance to provide feedback.”
Invision staff plan to make a recommendation to the school board by the end of the calendar year as to the best way to proceed with the consolidation, according to the release.
Presentation content from the Nov. 1 meeting will be shared on the district’s website, dbqschools.org, following the meeting.
