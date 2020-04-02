MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Maquoketa State Bank has warned customers of a scam in the community.
In a social media post, the bank reports that unidentified people have called and texted residents while impersonating bank personnel
The texts and calls appear to be coming from the bank on caller ID, according to the post.
Customers are reminded that bank employees will never call or text seeking personal financial information.
Call the bank at 563-652-2491 or after hours at 1-866-872-3979 to report possible scam attempts.