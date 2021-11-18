Even with a smaller group this year, the Archdiocese of Dubuque still will make a sizeable showing at this week’s National Catholic Youth Conference.
About 840 people — roughly 580 students and 260 adults — from the archdiocese are attending the biennial event in Indianapolis, which begins today. About 60 of them are from Dubuque parishes, with additional groups coming from Dyersville, Manchester, Bellevue and Maquoketa and Preston.
“I think generally kids are looking to have a profound experience,” Kevin Feyen, director of youth and young adult ministry for the Archdiocese of Dubuque, said of the event’s popularity in the region. “I think they know there’s more to life and are looking for people to offer them depth and meaning.”
The archdiocese total is about half of its average from recent National Catholic Youth Conferences, largely due to COVID-19 pandemic-related factors. However, the group still represents one of the largest delegations attending the event, which is expected to draw about 11,000 people.
“At the national level, we are the largest traveling delegation, the largest delegation outside of Indianapolis,” Feyen said.
Jamie Vondra, a senior at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, will be attending the conference with a group from Church of the Resurrection. She also attended the event the last time it was held two years ago and enjoyed getting to connect with young people from other parishes both locally and nationally.
“I really liked it because it showed how many other teen Catholics there are around the world,” she said. “We’re just in Dubuque, Iowa, and it feels like it’s just the people at your little Catholic school and your parish. … It’s just insane how many like-minded people there are.”
Jamie said she looks forward to going again both to focus on her own faith as well as to have space for self-reflection.
Olivia Hilby, a freshman at Wahlert, will be attending the conference for the first time. She remembers being in middle school and hearing from older youth who attended the event.
“I’ve got a vibe that it’s very much a community, and you make friends with everyone,” Olivia said.
She said she looks forward to spending time with friends, strengthening her faith, meeting people who hold both similar and different viewpoints to hers and drawing inspiration from the event.
Feyen said the conference’s value lies in the way it helps them see that their Catholic faith is bigger than their local parish.
“What’s really important for young people is to know that they’re not alone, that they are a part of something and that they belong,” he said.