A man recently sentenced to five years in prison for a Dubuque shooting.
Jeareau O’Bryant, 37, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to unlawfully possessing a firearm while subject to the terms of a protective order that expressly prohibited him from having a firearm or ammunition.
He also must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Court documents state that O’Bryant was involved in a bar fight on Sept. 11, 2016, in Dubuque.
“Video evidence showed that O’Bryant, after the fight, crouched between two cars along a side street before standing up and shooting several times at another individual who had been in the bar,” according to documents.
The court found that O’Bryant was trying to kill the other person.