Police said one woman was injured Thursday when her vehicle hit a utility pole in Dubuque.
Tina L. Sawyers, 52, of Dubuque, had a facial injury but was not transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 11:10 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Loras Boulevard and Booth Street. The report states that Sawyers was eastbound on Loras Boulevard when she “lost sight of the roadway” and ran into the pole. Officers confirmed that she was neither intoxicated nor on her phone during the crash, the report states, and a witness stated that Sawyer was driving normally until she veered off the road.
Sawyer was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.