• Building permits issued in Dubuque County in April with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family houses
• Koneru, Sudhir Trust Agreement, 1214 Timber-Hyrst Court, $1,000,000.
• A&B Lawn Care and Property Management LLC, 546 Sapphire Circle, $450,000.
Other nonresidential buildings
• The Estates of Dubuque, 4520 Ewing Drive, $1,098,900. Construct a 6,554-square-foot commercial building to be used as a clubhouse for Vintage Estates.
Additions, alterations and conversions-residential
• Timothy D. and Mary Beth Althaus, 1780 Plymouth Court, $180,000. Remove existing two-car garage and build larger, two-car garage with bonus room above, and make other household improvements.
• Levi J. and Tara M. Sweeney, 1840 Horizon Court, $90,000. Construct a single-story addition on the back of existing home with a screened deck with stairs.
Additions, alterations and conversation-nonresidential and nonhousekeeping
Additions of residential garages and carports
Chad M. and Bridget A. Hamilton, 72 Fremont Ave., $80,000. Construct a detached garage.
