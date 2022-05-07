• Building permits issued in Dubuque County in April with values of at least $50,000:

Single-family houses

• Koneru, Sudhir Trust Agreement, 1214 Timber-Hyrst Court, $1,000,000.

• A&B Lawn Care and Property Management LLC, 546 Sapphire Circle, $450,000.

Other nonresidential buildings

• The Estates of Dubuque, 4520 Ewing Drive, $1,098,900. Construct a 6,554-square-foot commercial building to be used as a clubhouse for Vintage Estates.

Additions, alterations and conversions-residential

• Timothy D. and Mary Beth Althaus, 1780 Plymouth Court, $180,000. Remove existing two-car garage and build larger, two-car garage with bonus room above, and make other household improvements.

• Levi J. and Tara M. Sweeney, 1840 Horizon Court, $90,000. Construct a single-story addition on the back of existing home with a screened deck with stairs.

Additions, alterations and conversation-nonresidential and nonhousekeeping

  • Kohl’s Department Stores, Inc., 2595 Northwest Arterial, $294,000. Partial interior remodel and partial front entrance remodel.
  • Dubuque Community School District, 2300 Chaney Road, $1,443,700. Remodel kitchen space for new kitchen equipment.
  • Otto A LLC, 2045 Kerper Blvd., $101,150. Bathroom remodel for Eagle Window & Door Manufacturing.
  • Holy Spirit Parish, 2981 Central Ave., $70,100. Install prefinished metal wall panels.
  • University of Dubuque, 1994 Grace St., $107,500. Lower level buildout for University of Dubuque Health Center.
  • Cottingham & Butler, 800 Main St., $60,000. Renovation of kitchenette on the fourth floor.
  • Klauer Manufacturing, 1185 Roosevelt St., $289,650. New sprinkler system for addition.
  • MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, $145,000. Extend existing sprinkler system for new addition and relocate sprinklers.
  • Dubuque Food Pantry, 1310 White St., $162,632. Renovation of a single-story commercial building.
  • Bethany Home, 1005 Lincoln Ave., $200,000. Remodel portion of second floor along with resident room and meds room for nursing home.
  • Laufenberg & Larson Properties LLC, 305 W. 16th St., $108,000. Sidewalk ramp, windows and gutter repair.

Additions of residential garages and carports

Chad M. and Bridget A. Hamilton, 72 Fremont Ave., $80,000. Construct a detached garage.

