Council examines concepts for port development
City of Dubuque staff and potential partners presented details, challenges and benefits that early planning has showed the city could expect from two major developments being discussed for Dubuque’s riverfront.
The grandest in scope of the two projects presented is the redevelopment of the South Port into a cohesive, working neighborhood with residential and entertainment areas, outdoor space and multi-family housing — all incorporating the area’s history of river industry. This would require major infrastructure development — including moving a street and burying the floodwall — but has also already drawn local private sector interest.
The second project is the creation of a large sports and entertainment complex on a 12-acre lot just north of East Fifth Street, which has been eyed for big developments in the past. This, staff say, would offer the city’s only one-stop indoor sports location and attract the lucrative traveling sports tournament business the city largely misses now.
DRA grants total nearly $1.5 million
The nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s casinos announced Tuesday nearly $1.5 million in grant funding to area organizations.
Officials for the DRA, which legally is called Dubuque Racing Association, announced the grant funding at their monthly board meeting at Q Casino.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Alex Dixon, president and CEO of Q Casino, said at Tuesday’s meeting. “This is a day of celebration, and we are not only going to outline how we’re doing but how we are going to move the community forward.”
A total of $1.13 million in core grants, which are requests for up to $50,000, was distributed Tuesday to 59 nonprofits. A total of 157 applicants sought more than $4.5 million in funding.
Two mission grants, which are for requests of $50,000 to $500,000, also were announced, totaling $325,000. The DRA received 66 qualifying mission grant applications totaling $17 million, and more recipients will be announced in the coming months.
Motive unknown in Maquoketa Caves killings
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park by a shooter who later shot and killed himself is: Why?
It’s a question that, so far, investigators haven’t been able to answer. They have uncovered little to establish a motive, noting they have not turned up any connection between the shooter and those he killed.
What police have said is that the shooter was Anthony Sherwin, 23, of the Omaha, Neb., suburb of La Vista. Police have said he had no criminal history prior to the attack and appeared to target the victims at random. The man’s parents, who had been camping with their son, expressed incomprehension that he would carry out such an attack.
The shooting happened early Friday morning, when the victims from Cedar Falls, Iowa, were found shot to death in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground. Police have said Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all died in the attack.
The couple’s 9-year-old son, Arlo, survived the attack without injury, but police have not said whether he was in the tent when the shootings happened. Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said investigators have spoken to the boy, but declined to reveal what the child said.
“At this time, there’s been nothing discovered as far as anything that precipitated the attack” at the campground, Mortvedt said.
Boys’ home plan questioned in Potosi
POTOSI, Wis. — A proposed boys’ home near Potosi drew more than two hours of spirited — and at times tense — discussion at a community forum this week.
About 125 people attended the meeting at the Potosi School District either in person or online to hear from project architects and engineers for Adam’s Place, as well as to see potential site layouts.
Adam’s Place is meant to be an agrarian-style home for eight boys ages 10 to 18 from Milwaukee and Chicago to provide an alternative to street life. It is named in honor of Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old from Chicago who was shot and killed by police in March 2021.
The project last was discussed with community members about a year ago at an August town hall moderated by Joel Hirschhorn, the Toledo family’s attorney who is spearheading the project. After experiencing pushback at the time, Hirschhorn paused the project to finalize the home’s nonprofit status and let things “cool down,” he previously told the Telegraph Herald.
Many attendees expressed renewed hesitation and concern related to the project, as well as some frustration at feeling as though they were posing the same questions they asked a year ago with no new answers.
Dubuque nursing home fined $20,000
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals reported on Wednesday that Dubuque Specialty Care will be fined $20,000 after a resident was inappropriately discharged and left outside for 11 hours overnight.
The DIA received an “immediate jeopardy” complaint of neglect on June 27. An investigation completed July 13 found that the events leading to the complaint included six state and three federal code violations.
The deficiencies report details policy misunderstandings and miscommunication among staff which permitted the resident to leave the facility and not be allowed back in. The man was in an unfamiliar wheelchair and went without prescribed medication, including insulin. These resulted in the resident hailing a taxi, injuring himself trying to enter it and requiring hospital care.
25-year sentence for driver in deadly crash
A man was sentenced last week to 25 years in prison for a crash while he was intoxicated that resulted in the death of another driver.
Tracy M. Kaune, 28, of Bellevue, Iowa, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence. Kaune crashed into a vehicle driven by Lawrence F. Kruse, 75, of Dubuque, causing injuries that led to his death.
As part of a plea agreement, a charge of serious injury by vehicle- operating while under the influence was dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt.
The crash occurred at about 6:05 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2020, at the intersection of Dodge Street and Wacker Drive. A crash report states that Kruse was turning with a green light from Dodge onto Wacker when Kaune ran a red light, struck Kruse’s vehicle and pushed it into vehicles driven by Kevin R. Willis and Jennifer W. Ewers. Kruse died on Sept. 9, 2020.
