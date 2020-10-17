Political experience: Mayor of Dodgeville since 2012. State representative since 2015.

How to vote

Voters can register to vote at their municipal clerk’s office through 5 p.m. Oct. 30. They also can do so at the polls on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Wisconsin voters can request an absentee ballot be mailed to them for any reason, but they must register beforehand. Proof of residence is required to register.

A resident looking to vote must request an absentee ballot by 5 p.m. Oct. 29. Absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. Nov. 3.

From Oct. 20 through Nov. 1, voters in some municipalities can vote early at their clerk’s office.

Residents can visit www.myvote.wi.gov to request an absentee ballot and locate their polling places.

Photo identification is required to vote absentee or cast a ballot at the polls.