Police said a man reached into a teen’s vehicle and assaulted him during a road rage incident in Dubuque.
Loyd B. Beesecker III, 50, of Darlington, Wis., was arrested at 7 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree burglary.
Court documents state that Beesecker assaulted Erik J. Orr, 17, of East Dubuque, Ill., at about 3:45 p.m. June 10.
Orr told police that he was traveling from Wisconsin into Dubuque on U.S. 61/151 in an area of road construction when a driver of another vehicle began yelling at him. The vehicle followed Orr’s vehicle off of the highway and cut off Orr’s vehicle in the area of Elm Street, documents state.
Orr told authorities that the driver then walked up to his window, reached in and struck him in his left eye.
Traffic camera footage of the incident corroborated Orr’s account, and Beesecker eventually was identified as the attacker, according to documents.