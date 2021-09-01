Investments in health and social services, as well as emergency services, lead in an ongoing community survey of how the Board of Supervisors should spend Dubuque County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The county will receive $19 million in the next two years from the historic COVID-19 pandemic relief package. County supervisors sought input on where to put that once-in-a-generation federal aid — in relation to their government departments, applications from community organizations and a direct survey of county residents.
Available via the county’s website, just 205 surveys had been completed as of Friday.
County Auditor Kevin Dragotto has tried to drum up participation via his office’s Facebook account, which reached 8,000 people.
“I put the link in a message out to the public saying, ‘This is your chance!’” he said. “So often, people in the government are accused of ignoring public input. This is the opposite of that.”
The categories that residents can choose from are fairly broad, covering each of the general areas of service provided or supported by county government. Participants are given a hypothetical $100 to split among the areas based on their priorities.
So far, participants have been most supportive of investing ARPA money in health and social services. That umbrella covers food security, mental health, physical health, employment and equity. As of Friday, 20% of the imaginary dollars that participants doled out went to that category.
Another 18.5% was given to the emergency services category, which includes the emergency medical services and sheriff’s department.
Participants sent 11.5% of the dollars toward business recovery and workforce development and 10% toward infrastructure.
The remaining categories had received less than 10%.
Of the individual participants, most were aged 30 to 39. The least were 70 to 79. Most, 122, identified as female. Sixty-nine identified as male. The rest preferred not to say.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said Friday that the county had received just one application so far for ARPA funds from community organizations. At the same time, organizations were applying to other funds for projects that could qualify.
“There are just so many different lines of funding right now,” she said. “I think we’ll need a grace period where we figure out which fund all of these should go to.”
Organizations have until Wednesday, Sept. 15, to apply.
The survey has no end date, but results will be considered at the same time as applications from community organizations.