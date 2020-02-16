SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be 21 and older to attend. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Winter Carnival, 3 p.m., Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, 444 Eagle Ridge Drive, Galena, Ill. For 2020’s Winter Carnival over the President’s Day and Valentine’s Day Weekend, the resort’s annual winter celebration will feature all types of indoor and outdoor winter activities. Visit eagleridge.com for all details and packages.
Monday, Feb. 17
Dog Man Party, 2-3 p.m., Galena Public Library, 601 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill. Celebrate your favorite comic book series with trivia, BINGO, an invention lab, snacks and more! For children in grades K-6 and their families.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. open Canasta; 12:30-4:30 p.m. ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Storytime, 5:30-6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Join us weekly for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, Storytime will also be canceled.
Storytime, 3:30-4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Join us weekly for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, Storytime will also be canceled.
Storytime, 4:30-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Join us weekly for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, Storytime will also be canceled.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only. 6:30 p.m. Start time. Details: Gary 563-542-8175.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Aging Well with Statera Team, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Are you ready to change your life? This is an exciting new program at Statera.
Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Join us weekly for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, Storytime will also be canceled.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be 21 and older. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge, 31 Locust St.
Manga Club, 4-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Grades 6-12. This brand new, teen-led program will focus on various genres in Manga, along with the art styles, and related Japanese culture. Bring an open mind and ideas to share.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Becky McMahon, 3-6 p.m., Stone Cliff, Port of Dubuque. Becky McMahon singing.
Chuck Bregman in concert, 3 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 17th and Iowa streets. Free to the public.
Theresa Rosetta, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, Tips Up Food & Spirits, 16991 Asbury Road.
Monday, Feb. 17
Magic: The Gathering Club, 6-7 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Ages 8 to 14. Magic: The Gathering combines collectible cards with strategic game play. Join Ben from Comic World & Games as he teaches you the basics of the game.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
We Shall Overcome — A Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr., 7:30-9:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. “We Shall Overcome” showcases repertoire from the African American music tradition by civil rights activists with interwoven spoken word from
Dr. King’s speeches.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
VISUAL ARTS
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Showing of the Documentary “The Biggest Little Farm,” 6:30 p.m.-8 a.m., Canticle of Creation Center — Sisters of
St. Francis, 3390 Windsor Ave.
LITERARY ARTS
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Dubuque County Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Agendas and minutes are available at https://www.dubcolib.lib.ia.us/about-your-library/
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Mystery & Mayhem Book Club, 6-7 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Mystery & Mayhem Book Club for Adults. February’s mystery is a paranormal mystery: “Rosemary & Rue” by Seanan McGuire.
DESTINATIONS
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Intro to Beekeeping, 6-8 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Join local beekeeper, Ry Meyer, for this hands-on class that is three sessions long and will provide insight into the bee and the hive.
LEARNING
Monday, Feb. 17
Darwin Celebration, 7-9 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1699 Iowa St. The discovery of Deep Time offers critical support for Darwin’s idea of natural selection as a principal driver of biological evolution.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
YP Monthly Luncheon, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. Join us for the YP Monthly Luncheon held on the third Wednesday of each month. Young Professionals of Dubuque (YPD) has a current membership of over 2,000 members.
LIFESTYLE
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Jackson Park Dedication & Blessing, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. This colorful September 2014 event was a dedication and authentic Native American blessing of some new signage and the 1913 memorial monument to Potosa, daughter of Chief Peosta and wife of Julien Dubuque.
SNAP Dubuque, 6-8 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. SNAP Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Tuesday, Feb. 18
City of Dubuque Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Dubuque City Hall, 50 W. 13th St. City of Dubuque blood drive will be held from 10:30-3:30 p.m. on the donor bus in front of City Hall located at 50 W. 13th St. in Dubuque.
Tuesday Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: 563-542-8175.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Holy Cross/North Buena Vista Fire/EMT Annual Breakfast, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., La Salle Gym, 835 Church St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Scrambled eggs, pancakes, pork sausage (smoked and fresh), ham, fried potatoes. Adults $9. Proceeds Holy Cross/N. Buena Vista Fire/EMT department
Java, Chocolate & Champagne Stroll — 2nd Annual, noon-4 p.m., Main Street, Galena, Ill. Galena is hosting their second Java, Chocolate & Champagne Stroll. Take your time enjoying a few special treats as you stroll your way along Galena’s magical Main Street.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Monday, Feb. 17
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Bring Your Own Craft Night, 6-7:30 p.m., Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Join us for crafting, conversation, and cookies at the library. You bring your own project, we’ll bring refreshments. All kinds of craft projects welcome.
Traditional Hand Planes, 6-9 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Come learn how to identify a variety of hand planes and their uses, how to tune and sharpen planes, and even a little about restoring grandpa’s rusty hand plane. And you WILL be making some shavings.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Trivia Night: Sisters, 7-9 p.m., Hotel Julien, Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St. Gather a group of 3-5 of your smartest friends and head to the Riverboat Lounge.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Crochet Headband, 2-3 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Ages 16+. Keep your ears warm AND look stylish, with crochet basics for this classic headband. Pre-registration required. Bring your own yarn and hook, or try out techniques with practice supplies.
Knife Skills & Sharpening, 6-8 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. In this class, Convivium chef, Tomas, will take you beyond the basic cuts of dicing and julienne to explore advanced knife techniques and put your skills to use making a homemade mirepoix.
Lunch & Learn: Homemade Pots, noon-1 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Join Convivium Farm Manager, A.J. for this free Lunch and Learn as he describes, displays, and demonstrates a variety of homemade alternatives to the traditional plastic seed starting tray.
Minecraft Mania, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Ages 7 to 14. Whether or not you’re a Minecraft wiz, sign up for this game-playing night. Bring a friend to join in on the fun and creativity. Test your skills and build away.
Other events
Tuesday, Feb 18
B2B Referral Group, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides?
Zoning Board Meeting, 6 p.m., Dubuque County West Campus, 1225 Seippel Road.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Galena Area Chamber of Commerce Monthly Meeting, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill.