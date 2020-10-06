The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Jennifer R. Biedermann, 48, of 1615 Adair St., reported a fraud case resulting in the theft of $3,589 between Sept. 28 and Sunday at her residence.
