A pair of young artists from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, displayed a collection of their paintings 100 years ago in the furniture department of a Dubuque store.
One of them would later paint one of the most recognizable paintings in the world.
Works by Grant Wood and his friend Marvin Cone were featured in an exhibit in May of 1920 at Roshek Brothers department store.
Wood painted his iconic work, “American Gothic,” 10 years after the exhibition at Roshek’s. That painting of two figures in front of a home in Eldon, Iowa, was publicly unveiled at Art Institute of Chicago, where it won a $300 prize. The institute has remained the home of the painting, which has become entrenched in popular culture.
Cone was a high school friend of Wood’s who helped found Stone City Art Colony.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the Dubuque exhibition in its May 3, 1920, edition.
IOWA PAINTINGS ARE SHOWN AT ROSHEK’SOne of the most interesting exhibitions of paintings that has been seen in Dubuque for a long time is on exhibition on the third floor, furniture department, of Roshek Brothers Co. They are the work of Marvin D. Cone and Grant Wood, two young Iowa artists, of Cedar Rapids.
Mr. Wood has found many subjects for his pictures right here in Iowa.
Both the young men also were in France during the war and have put onto the canvas many of the things they saw abroad.
About 40 pictures comprise the collection, which will be shown at Roshek’s for the rest of the week.
The Iowa skies and clouds are Mr. Cone’s favorite theme.
“The Picture Painter” is an admirable example of his skill in this sort of work. The picture shows Mr. Wood at work sketching his “April First,” which together with “April Fourth” and “April Tenth,” give as intimate an interpretation and reproduction of this section of the country as has probably ever been put onto canvas.
Among the most attractive pictures in the exhibition are “Indian Creek,” “Reflection,” “North Tenth Street, East,” “Sunny Afternoon,” “Montpelier,” “Poplars in Mist,” “Evening Light, French Village” and “Cellenvlouve.”
There are many others which local art lovers will do well to see.