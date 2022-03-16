NEW VIENNA, Iowa — A pancake breakfast and parade will highlight New Vienna Farmer’s Day this weekend.

The pancake and sausage breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at VFW Canteen Club Post 7736, 2045 Main St., according to an online announcement.

The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children younger than 11.

The parade will be held at 1 p.m.

