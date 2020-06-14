GALENA, Ill. — An East Dubuque, Ill., man authorities said led a marijuana-dealing ring in the tri-states was sentenced earlier this month to home confinement.
Devin R. Keller-Schueler, 20, pleaded guilty in Jo Daviess County, Ill., Circuit Court to unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony. Keller-Schueler also faced charges of unlawful cannabis trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm and an additional count of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. Those charges were dismissed, according to online court records.
Keller-Schueler was sentenced to two years conditional discharge and 90 days home confinement, with credit for two days served, and placed on electronic monitoring.
He was arrested in January with 14 pounds of marijuana in his apartment and operated what authorities said was a far-reaching drug distribution scheme involving juveniles and sales to high school students.
Court documents state Keller-Schueler ordered large quantities of marijuana from states where the drug is legal and had it shipped to himself and associates in the Dubuque area.
Keller-Schueler previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County in March to two counts each of use of minors in the drug trade and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was given a 10-year suspended prison sentence and sentenced to five years probation.