MANCHESTER, Iowa — At its recent meeting, the Manchester City Council set a public hearing on the airport expansion project for Sept. 25.
The council approved the hearing date on a 4-1 vote, with Council Member Linda Schmitt dissenting. Schmitt said following the meeting: “I don’t believe in the eminent domain part. That is my opposition. I don’t think the expansion is necessary.”
The council has attempted to acquire land adjacent to the airport for years to expand the airport in order to comply with Federal Aviation Administration safety requirements. The current runway is too small to add an instrument approach, which is required for most modern aircraft.
City officials have been working to acquire property necessary for the expansion.
Council members have said they would like to avoid condemnation proceedings, but they could be necessary if negotiations with property owners fail.
At the public hearing, property owners and the public will be able to voice their opinions whether they favor or oppose the expansion project.
The council also approved the third and final reading amending the city’s code of ordinances modifying the procedure for identifying a potentially vicious dog.
A dog may now be declared potentially vicious based on:
The written complaint of a citizen that the animal has acted in a vicious manner
Dog bite reports filed with the city manager or police chief
Actions of the dog witnessed by any law enforcement officer or other substantial evidence
Penalties may include a fine of $750 for a first offense and $1,000 for a repeat offense. Alternative relief may be requested and may include an order requiring the dog to be removed from the city.