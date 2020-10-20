EPWORTH, Iowa -- Multiple local fire departments are battling a machine shed blaze this morning in rural Epworth.
The fire at 23370 N. Bankston Road was reported at about 9:10 a.m. today.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
