Police said a child on a bicycle was injured Thursday when she was hit by a driver that ran a red light.
Jamiya M. Williams, 11, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East 20th and Jackson streets. The report states that Williams was biking on the southbound sidewalk along Jackson and had the signal to enter the crosswalk. Robert N. Tinkham, 69, of Dubuque, tried to turn right onto Jackson while he still had a red light, hitting Williams on her bike. Traffic camera footage and a witness confirmed the events.
Tinkham was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light signal.