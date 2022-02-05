MAQUOKETA, Iowa — As council members in one local community ponder whether chickens should be allowed within city limits, officials in area cities that allow the birds report that they cause few problems worth clucking about.
On Monday, Feb. 7, Maquoketa City Council members will consider an ordinance that would allow city residents to own up to six hens, provided they obtain a permit and follow regulations for the size and placement of chicken coops and runs.
A group of residents requested last fall that the animals be allowed after the city’s Public Safety Committee proposed amending city code to ban the birds. Under current city code, chickens are listed as animals not considered pets but are not explicitly prohibited.
For several months, the group worked with the committee to craft the new ordinance permitting chickens and regulating their care.
Group member Ginger Bennett believes that passing the ordinance not only will allow residents such as her to collect their own eggs, but it also will set standards for any residents who already own chickens.
“There’s nothing regulating chickens right now,” she said.
Some area communities, including Dyersville and Cascade, do not permit residents to own chickens. But many other cities do, under a variety of guidelines.
Residents of Dubuque can keep female chickens and ducks for egg production only and do not need to acquire a conditional-use permit to do so. Coops must be located in the owner’s backyard and conform to setback requirements from neighbors’ properties, and owners must abide by nuisance and sanitary regulations.
City Planning Services Manager Wally Wernimont said his department works with the city’s animal control office to address any issues a resident’s chickens raise, from coop position to noise. He said such issues are infrequent, and the majority of residents quickly address the problem when contacted by city officials.
“If anything, it’s usually something like people getting a rooster not knowing that they purchased a rooster,” he said.
In Galena, Ill., individuals living in a residentially zoned district can own up to three chickens or three ducks, according to city code. Jonathan Miller, the city’s zoning administrator, said roosters are not permitted.
He said the city receives few complaints regarding the birds.
“We’ve never had any issues where we’ve had to write citations,” he said. “It’s usually a discussion with the homeowners, and the problem resolves itself.”
The City of Bellevue also allows chickens within city limits, according to City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth. The city has no limit on the number of chickens per dwelling, and roosters are not banned.
Skrivseth said the general rule is that if any animal causes a nuisance — be it a clucking chicken or a barking dog — the city might require the owner to remove it from city limits.
“We just tell (chicken owners) to be mindful of the nuisance code. Usually, that involves the smell and the noise,” Skrivseth said. “That’s why we also encourage them to make their neighbors aware of it.”
In Platteville, Wis., chickens are permitted as long as owners comply with regulations on coop size and location, cleanliness, noise control and more.
Community Development Director Joe Carroll is aware of six to eight property owners in the city who keep chickens. Most have no more than five of the birds, he said. Noise complaints are rare and are usually quickly resolved.
Beyond chickens, some area cities also permit residents to keep other livestock within city limits.
Platteville residents can own animals such as horses, cows, goats, sheep, alpacas, llamas or donkeys, provided the animal’s enclosure is at least 1 acre in area, with another half-acre for each additional animal.
“That was done because we do have some areas that have been annexed into the city that are not developed and are still agricultural in nature,” Carroll said.
City code also dictates that one mini pig can be kept as a pet at a residential dwelling. The pig may not exceed 22 inches in height or 150 pounds, and it must be on a leash when leaving the property.
Galena allows livestock such as horses, cattle and sheep to be kept in certain areas within city limits that are zoned as limited agricultural, according to Miller.
The City of Dubuque also limits livestock animals to areas that are zoned as agricultural, although residents can acquire a conditional-use permit for horses provided they meet necessary space requirements for the animals.