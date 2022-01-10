With interest in virtual learning persisting for the current academic year, Dubuque Community Schools leaders are exploring whether it makes sense to open a permanent online school.
District leaders discussed their exploration of the future of virtual schooling during a recent meeting of the board’s Educational Programs/Policy Committee. While no decisions or recommendations have been reached on whether to permanently offer online education, officials are in the beginning stages of examining the feasibility of such a move.
“There will be many more meetings about that, but that’s kind of where we are, in that initial stage of just investigating and finding if that’s a good fit for our district,” said Julie Lange, the district’s director of digital literacy. “It not only needs to meet our student and parent needs and be educationally sound, but it also has to financially work for us.”
Dubuque district leaders started offering a fully virtual program in fall 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and that offering has continued this year.
While the number of students in the district’s online offering is much smaller than in the 2020-2021 school year, about 300 students currently are participating — 70 at the elementary level and about 230 at the secondary level.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans told board members that that total is significantly more than anticipated.
“We thought at this point, we would probably be decelerating, but it’s been pretty consistent,” Rheingans said.
Given the number of students in the program and the persistence of the pandemic, district leaders will explore what it would look like to apply to open a permanent online school, Lange said.
Iowa districts have been allowed to temporarily offer online schooling during the pandemic, but that allowance will end at the close of the school year. To continue the offering, the district would have to complete the state certification process for an approved online school, Lisa TeBockhorst, the district’s executive director of elementary education, said following the meeting.
Rheingans noted that while students generally started in the district’s online program due to the pandemic, some of them have found online learning to be a good fit in general.
“Some students have just found a system of learning that works for them,” Rheingans said.
The number of approved online schools in Iowa has grown significantly since the start of the pandemic. As of August, there were 23 such schools in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Education. Almost all of them have been approved since the pandemic began.
Under the Dubuque district’s current online learning arrangement, officials only can serve students who live in the district, Rheingans said. If officials established a permanent online school, they could enroll students from outside the district, which could potentially boost enrollment.
TeBockhorst said it is hard to know for sure how many students from outside the district would potentially enroll in an online school in Dubuque, officials believe that as education changes, they will capture students who want to learn online but cannot do so in their home district.
“Online isn’t for every student,” she said. “Some kids, it doesn’t work for, but for those that this is a feature that works, it is a great opportunity and modification that we can offer.”
Still, officials will need to examine whether establishing a permanent online school would be feasible. Such a move would need to be both a good fit for the district and a financially sound decision.
TeBockhorst noted that officials will need to examine areas such as how to effectively meet all student needs and ensure they would have appropriate staffing, as well as how students could take different electives and what expectations of students would be.
Rheingans told board members that officials wouldn’t want to move on starting an online school unless they are ready and it is financially feasible. But if the district decides to go that route, it could put a permanent program in place relatively quickly.
“I think there’s a possibility … it could be continued as early as next year,” he said.