Full Circle Tang Soo Do owner Jim Lubbe teaches a class at the studio's location in Platteville, Wis., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The business is in the process of moving to a new location in Cuba City, Wis., with hopes of completing the move by late October.
Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Cuba City and Platteville, Wis., we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A karate school will move from Platteville to Cuba City later this year.
Full Circle Tang Soo Do is relocating to 107 W. Webster St. in Cuba City, next to Banfield Beauty Bar and Gile Real Estate & Insurance. Full Circle owner Jim Lubbe aims to start classes at the new location by late October.
“I’ve been involved in martial arts for many, many years, and I’m still continuing my own training, which is what it’s all about — to have lifelong learning,” Lubbe said. “I saw (the new building) and I thought, ‘This would make a really nice space for a karate school and other classes.’”
Full Circle Tang Soo Do formerly was known as Platteville Karate Club, but Lubbe changed the name once he knew it would move to Cuba City. The karate school started in 1987, and Lubbe took over as head instructor in 2007 and owner in 2009.
It currently operates out of Platteville’s O.E. Gray Community Learning Center, 155 W. Lewis St., and has about 30 students. Classes are open to those 7 and older.
Lubbe said the move came about after Platteville officials outlined plans to build a new fire station at the center’s site. He added that classes will continue in Platteville through the end of the year, but he either will cease or limit classes in Platteville once the Cuba City location opens.
Currently, Lubbe said the new location is being transformed from a former hair salon to a place for karate classes.
He added that he also is considering other classes to be held in the space, including cardio kickboxing and tai chi. He also is considering classes for seniors.
“Karate is great, but it’s not the right fit for everyone,” Lubbe said. “We wanted to take advantage of the space there (in Cuba City) to complement what we’re doing with karate.”
