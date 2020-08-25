DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members recently approved a contract with the Baseball Factory organization that could bring in as many as 32,000 visitors for baseball and softball tournaments in 2021.
Council members hope that the large influx of families from out of town will give businesses recovering from COVID-19 losses a vital economic shot in the arm while also having minimal impact on local usage of the ball diamonds.
Baseball Factory representatives said they were very interested in hosting games in eastern Iowa due to the proximity to the Field of Dreams. Their ultimate goal is to have games throughout the day and then provide families time to visit the movie site during the evening.
While the council was all for the economic development aspect of the deal, its chief concern was ensuring these games wouldn’t interfere with local use of the diamonds.
City Administrator Mick Michel said he is drafting additional details into the agreement to mitigate any interference with baseball or soccer games. The one-year contract the council approved runs from May 7 to Oct. 24, 2021, and states diamonds will be utilized from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Steve Sclafani, a representative with Baseball Factory, said it has been in business for more than 25 years, and after organizing tournaments all across the U.S., the business has grown used to pivoting and changing plans to accommodate the needs of their host community.
“We understand that other teams are going to be playing in these communities, and quite frankly, those teams need to go first and that we need to work around that,” he said. “We want to enhance the playing experience for kids in the area, and hopefully for baseball and softball, we get more kids even more interested and fired up to play.”
Baseball Factory anticipates for the five spring weekends, it will host 36 teams on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with most teams being in the 12- to 14-year-old range.
During the summer, it plans to also host 36 teams during each session. For these events, teams will play for five days, Wednesday through Sunday, each of 11 weeks in the summer.
As for the fall, the organization has already acknowledged there will be some challenges with soccer that will need to be worked around, but it plans on hosting nine weekend tournaments if space allows.
Additionally, it plans on letting local players gain more experience by rubbing elbows with high-caliber traveling teams.
“Our goal is also to give back to the city of Dyersville by helping young players in the community,” a letter provided to the council states. “We would like to host several Baseball Factory events that will be free to local players in an effort to assist in both their development as players and their love for the game.”