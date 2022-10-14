Henry H. Taylor
This clay model depicts Henry H. Taylor, a Civil War veteran and Medal of Honor recipient who was born near Galena, Ill. The Galena American Legion Fickbohm-Hissem Post 193 is working with the city to install a bronze bust of Taylor in Grant Park in the city.

GALENA, Ill. — The City of Galena plans to install a bust of a local Medal of Honor recipient in a city park.

City Council members recently approved a request from Galena American Legion Fickbohm-Hissem Post 193 to install the bust of Henry H. Taylor in Grant Park near the Civil War Memorial, according to City Administrator Mark Moran.

