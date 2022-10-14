This clay model depicts Henry H. Taylor, a Civil War veteran and Medal of Honor recipient who was born near Galena, Ill. The Galena American Legion Fickbohm-Hissem Post 193 is working with the city to install a bronze bust of Taylor in Grant Park in the city.
GALENA, Ill. — The City of Galena plans to install a bust of a local Medal of Honor recipient in a city park.
City Council members recently approved a request from Galena American Legion Fickbohm-Hissem Post 193 to install the bust of Henry H. Taylor in Grant Park near the Civil War Memorial, according to City Administrator Mark Moran.
Taylor’s name also is slated to be added to the city’s Civil War monument in the park.
Taylor was born near Galena in 1841 and fought in the 45th Illinois Infantry during the Civil War.
He was awarded the Medal of Honor after the Battle of Vicksburg, Miss., in 1863, during which he became the first Union soldier to plant the country’s flag in enemy territory.
Jerry Howard, commander of Post 193, said he learned of Taylor’s connection to Galena this summer when U.S. 20 was designated as the Illinois Medal of Honor Highway.
He and representatives from Post 193 sought to install the bust as a way to honor Taylor, who Howard described as “a son of Galena and Jo Daviess County.”
Howard said representatives of Post 193 are working to coordinate donations for the bust, which will be sculpted in bronze and is being designed by local artist David Seagraves.
“We hope to put it up in Grant Park sometime in the spring but no later than July 4, which is Henry Taylor’s birthday,” he said.
