City of Dubuque letter outlines ‘grave concerns’ about railway merger
The City of Dubuque has “grave concerns” about a potential merger between two rail lines and increased train traffic.
City Council members on Monday, Jan. 3, will review a letter sent Tuesday by City Manager Mike Van Milligen to the federal Surface Transportation Board outlining those concerns about a proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads.
The letter also outlines nine conditions under which the city would support the merger.
“The proposed merger will have real and tangible negative impacts on Dubuque, specifically on the mostly low-income residents who live adjacent to the tracks in the heart of our downtown and the businesses in the same general area,” the letter reads.
Currently, six to nine trains travel through Dubuque each day. With the merger, the average could increase to between 12 and 18, according to the letter.
It argues that without new overpasses, increased train traffic could result in more blockages, impacting ambulance, fire and police services, as well as the ability of neighborhood residents to get where they need to go.
First Citizen: Dubuque painter’s mentoring helping to build a community among youth
The mentoring efforts and leadership of the retired John Deere manager and current painting business owner Ernest Jackson are helping to construct a community among local Black youth. That is among the reasons that Jackson is the recipient of the 2021 Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award.
Jackson is a founding member of Dubuque Black Men Coalition. He also serves as chairman of the board of Dubuque’s True North, an initiative devoted to the revitalization of North End neighborhoods, and as a board member for First Baptist Church of Dubuque. He spent 27 years at John Deere Dubuque Works, where he rose through the ranks to become the plant’s operations manager.
“He has been a mentor to youth, young professionals and community leaders,” wrote Anderson Sainci, director of the City of Dubuque Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support and a member of the Dubuque Community School Board. “Dubuque is a better place because of leaders like Ernest.”
Local fire departments report call volume increase in 2021
Dubuque fire department officials reported a dramatic increase in the number of calls they responded to in 2021.
Department officials said they had received 7,661 calls as of Dec. 22 and projected they would reach 7,885 by the end of year. The projected number averages out to 21.6 calls per day.
In 2020, there were 6,525 calls for an average of 17.9 per day.
“We’re usually not quite this busy,” Fire Chief Rick Steines said. “There doesn’t seem to be an ebb and flow to our call volume. It just seems like every day, we’re busy.”
Of the calls in 2021, 78% have been related to emergency medical services. EMS-related calls typically hover around 75% in a given year, Steines said.
“People think that with the pandemic, EMS calls are all of our increase,” he said. “But it’s increased across the board.”
Truck dealer plans new, $6.7 million facility in Dubuque
A full-service commercial truck dealership will expand its presence in Dubuque.
Thompson Truck & Trailer, currently located at 1190 Roosevelt St. Ext., plans to build a new location at 6800 Boulder Brook Court. Marketing Director Erica Bellach said plans call for construction to start in early 2022 and for the new facility to be in operation in early 2023.
A permit stated that the building will span 29,500 square feet and estimated the construction costs at $6.7 million.
The company employs about 35 people in Dubuque now, and Bellach said that figure could increase to 45 at the new location.
Frustrations mount over lack of progress to redevelop crumbling Dubuque landmark
A Dubuque City Council member and nearby residents are frustrated over a deteriorating Dubuque landmark, the proposed rehabilitation of which continues to face delays and funding shortfalls.
They are running out of patience regarding plans for the historic Dubuque Malting and Brewing Co. campus at 3000 and 3040 Jackson St.
“It’s discouraging that we are not moving farther along with the process, and some folks are saying it’s time to talk about not saving it,” said City Council Member Danny Sprank.
Steve Emerson, president of the architecture and design firm Aspect Inc. and the owner of the property, said a proposed $30 million rehabilitation of the property has been delayed again due to difficulties in securing funding. It represents the latest delay for a project that once had an anticipated start date in the summer of 2018.
Habitat for Humanity to soon open ReStore in Dubuque
A local nonprofit intends to soon open a home improvement store in Dubuque to support the construction of affordable housing.
By late January, Dubuque and Jackson Counties Habitat for Humanity plans to complete construction of its ReStore at 4949 Chavenelle Road, with intentions of opening it soon afterward.
The ReStore will sell donated building materials, appliances and furniture as a means of raising funds for home-building efforts.
Dubuque and Jackson Counties Habitat for Humanity constructs low-cost homes to sell to local families in need. The organization has built 24 homes in the area, with another in Dubuque County nearing completion.
Foundation honoring local woman donates ‘tummy time’ mirrors to newborns
A new foundation, named in honor of a local woman who died a decade ago, is focused on providing mirrors that can aid in babies’ development.
The Becky Drees Memorial Foundation recently donated 300 “tummy time” mirrors to area hospitals and plans to donate more for each baby born. The mirrors are meant to keep babies more engaged while lying on their stomachs, an action that aids in gross motor skill and muscle development.
The foundation is named after Becky Drees, of Earlville, Iowa, who died at the age of 22 from injuries sustained in a 2010 motorcycle crash.
“What better way to honor her than giving mirrors to babies to help them all have a good start in life,” said Nancy Drees, Becky’s mother. “Becky was full of life. You knew when she walked into a room. We wanted to keep her memory alive, and we wanted people to know what a great person she was.”