SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
2019 Senior Expo, 9 a.m., Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Dyersville (Iowa) Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, parking lot. Details: 563-557-9440.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Friday
GermanFest, 10 a.m., 500-600 blocks of South River Road, downtown Guttenberg, Iowa. Will feature German food, beer, music and traditional dancing.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Music for Charity by Tapestry, 6 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
Medicinal Purposes, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
Matt McPherson Band, Maquoketa (Iowa) Summer Concert Series, 5:30 p.m., downtown Green Space, 137 S. Main St.
“The Revolutionists,” 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
HTM (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau), 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Johnnie Walker, 7 p.m., Mid-Town Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque, Ill.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, , 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 3rd Avenue NE. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Family Movie, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Will show “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”
Books & Brews, 6:30 p.m., Charlotte’s Coffeehouse, 1104 White St. For ages 18 and older.
LEARNING
Today
Private Well Water Quality in SW Wisconsin: A SWIGG Study update, 6 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St.
LIFESTYLE
Friday
Grant Regional Health Center Blood Drive, 9 a.m., Grant Regional Health Center, 507 S. Monroe, Lancaster, Wis. Details: Peg, 608-723-7691 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
LaSalle Catholic School Blood Drive, 2:30 p.m., 835 Church St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Details: Lisa, 563-581-5749 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult LGBTQ+ Group, 4:30 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Social support for adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and/or queer.
Rotary After Hours, 5:30 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous 7 p.m., meets uptown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Eagles Auxil iary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Compassionate Friends Support Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1B. A support group for parents who have lost children.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club Chicken Night, 5 p.m., 5900 Saratoga Road. Cost is $11 for four-piece dinner and $9 for two-piece dinner. Proceeds benefit the local Make-a-Wish Foundation.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 6 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.
Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.