FARLEY, Iowa — A Farley man faces multiple criminal charges after allegedly rear-ending a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department vehicle Sunday night before fleeing the scene.
Ryan J. Behnke, 29, was arrested Sunday on charges of eluding and operating while under the influence, second offense. Online records don’t list any upcoming appearances in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
According to court documents, a sheriff’s deputy was assisting a motorist on the U.S. 20 exit ramp at Farley at about 9 p.m. Sunday when the deputy’s squad car was struck by a vehicle.
Authorities said the deputy returned to her squad car and attempted to pull the vehicle over. However, the vehicle kept moving, even after the deputy activated her sirens.
The driver, identified as Behnke, kept going until he pulled into the driveway at his residence, where he was arrested, authorities said. According to court documents, his blood-alcohol content registered at 0.211%, more than twice the 0.08% legal driving limit.