DARLINGTON, Wis. — A major thoroughfare running through the city of Darlington will be receiving its first facelift in more than 50 years.
The nearly $11 million reconstruction of U.S. 23 is set to begin soon — likely the week of March 29 or April 5, according to officials.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation project schedule, work will begin on the north segment, from East River Street to East Minerva Street, and will include replacing the bridge deck over the Pecatonica River one lane at a time, with a stoplight to regulate traffic.
Next year, the south segment of the project will be completed from April through October, from County Shop Road to East River Street.
U.S. 23 and U.S. 81 will be detoured during the project, with the work zone open to local traffic and emergency vehicles. No on-street parking will be allowed on U.S. 23 within the construction limits.