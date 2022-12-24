City of Dubuque officials have increased the height of plants residents are allowed to grow between the sidewalk and curb at their homes in an effort to increase the number of native plant species allowed to grow there.

Dubuque City Council members voted this week to approve the change, which sprouted from input residents provided to the city’s Resilient Community Advisory Commission. The commission advises city leaders on sustainability issues to develop new policies to decrease carbon emissions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.