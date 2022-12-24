City of Dubuque officials have increased the height of plants residents are allowed to grow between the sidewalk and curb at their homes in an effort to increase the number of native plant species allowed to grow there.
Dubuque City Council members voted this week to approve the change, which sprouted from input residents provided to the city’s Resilient Community Advisory Commission. The commission advises city leaders on sustainability issues to develop new policies to decrease carbon emissions.
“Some talked about (increasing) plant height — great idea,” said Gina Bell, the city’s sustainable community coordinator. “This was an easy target. We can do that.”
Doug Cheever said he based his input on his participation in Dubuque County Conservation’s Mowing to Monarchs native planting program.
“My experience was of planting about 180 linear feet (of native plants) along Kelly Lane,” he said. “When Kelly Lane was redone 20 years ago, they put clay on and sod on top of it and only allowed grass. I was spending more time on that strip than the rest of my lawn together. So I got started on what alternatives there were that would look good but stand up to salt, sand, freezing and thawing. ... We know there’s interest in providing something different there.”
Residents already were allowed to plant native plants in the green space between sidewalk and curb in front of their homes but had to keep them 18 inches tall or shorter. This makes these strips — more commonly planted with lawn grass — potential habitat for 14 native plant species that don’t grow taller than that height.
The new city policy will increase the allowed plant height to 24 inches. The increase will open the strips up to 34 additional native plant species. Resilient Community Advisory Commission Chair Jacob Kohlhaas wrote in a letter to the Dubuque City Council that this would “increase biodiversity, pollinator habitat and aesthetic possibilities.”
However, Bell said the additional 6 inches also raised some traffic safety concerns should a participating home be near an intersection. The commission consulted with the city’s Engineering Department to create an exception for strips within a “visibility triangle” 10 feet from an intersection — in which the new policy will reduce the allowable plant height to 12 inches.
“There are residents interested in seeing a change. (The commission) wrote a letter. We brought staff in. They worked with Mowing to Monarchs to see if they had the right-sized plants to recommend,” Bell said. “The policy now increases the number of native plants that are able to be planted in the parking strip, the biodiversity, but also makes sure people are safe getting out of their cars, turning and walking on the sidewalk. It is how government should work.”
