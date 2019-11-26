Inmates already have been relocated to the new Grant County Jail in Lancaster, and the county sheriff’s department will follow suit later this month or in early December, according to Sheriff Nate Dreckman.
He said the county dispatch center won’t be relocated until new dispatch equipment is installed.
Currently, the sheriff’s department dispatchers are located in the old county law enforcement center on the north side of Lancaster.
The sheriff said the new dispatch center also will include initial phases of equipment for Next Generation 911 services. However, that NextGen equipment will not be activated because not all of the necessary equipment to activate it has been installed.
Next Generation 911 services will allow the dispatch center to receive text messages, video, photos and data, and it will improve the ability to locate the origination point of 911 calls.
The sheriff’s department employs eight full-time dispatchers, with two on duty per shift.