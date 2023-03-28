The city of Dubuque has a plan to mitigate the levels of potentially harmful “forever chemicals” discovered in its drinking water last year.

Water Department Manager Christopher Lester said the city intends to spend about $4.2 million over the next three fiscal years to drill a new deep well, which will be capable of pumping an additional 3.5 million gallons of water per day and further dilute the levels of PFAS originating from the city’s shallow wells. The city’s fiscal year 2024 budget allocates $1.15 million toward planning and design.

