The city of Dubuque has a plan to mitigate the levels of potentially harmful “forever chemicals” discovered in its drinking water last year.
Water Department Manager Christopher Lester said the city intends to spend about $4.2 million over the next three fiscal years to drill a new deep well, which will be capable of pumping an additional 3.5 million gallons of water per day and further dilute the levels of PFAS originating from the city’s shallow wells. The city’s fiscal year 2024 budget allocates $1.15 million toward planning and design.
The city is exploring implementation of a granular activated carbon filter rehabilitation treatment solution that would also reduce the levels of PFAS in the city’s water. That project would cost about $9.6 million.
The details of both projects will be provided in an upcoming PFAS mediation plan being developed by the city and consultant Strand Associates Inc. Lester said the finalized plan will provide a long-term strategy for addressing PFAS in the water supply. It is expected to be finalized by mid-to-late April at the earliest, Lester said.
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the projects would be costly, and he emphasized that the city is exploring all avenues for funding them, including government grants and potential payouts through litigation against the private companies whose operations produce PFAS contamination.
A report by Bloomberg Law in May 2022 found that more than 6,400 PFAS-related lawsuits have been filed since 2005.
“There’s national litigation that is around this,” Cavanagh said. “We are definitely exploring options for what that might look like.”
Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly categorized as PFAS, are a group of thousands of manmade chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products since the 1940s because of their useful properties, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. PFAS sometimes can be found in common products such as food packaging, including fast food containers and wrappers, microwave popcorn bags, pizza boxes and candy wrappers.
The EPA says exposure to high levels of certain PFAS might lead to adverse health outcomes, but research is ongoing regarding the potential health impacts of different levels of exposure.
Last year, testing conducted by the city showed detectable levels of PFAS in all five of the city’s shallow wells, but they were not detected in the city’s four deep wells.
In response, the city began blending water from its deep wells with shallow well water to dilute the levels of PFAS in the drinking water.
The strategy has worked, Lester said. The most recent water sampling conducted by the city on February 14 showed levels of PFOA and PFOS, two types of PFAS, were below the federal minimum reporting threshold of 4 parts per trillion.
Lester said one sample does not promise long-term results, and the city intends to invest in constructing a new well in order to ensure that the levels of PFAS remain low throughout the year.
“We’re not going to be satisfied until we know that we can consistently get those levels below the minimum reporting threshold,” Lester said. “We are looking to do the right thing. We are not going to try to take any shortcuts.”
The city’s plans for the new well come as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is in the midst of introducing regulations for PFAS in local drinking water supplies.
On March 14, the EPA released its proposed National Primary Drinking Water Regulation that would require municipalities to reduce their levels of PFOA and PFOS to levels at or below 4 parts per trillion, while four additional PFAS chemicals would be regulated as a mixture using the EPA’s “Hazard Index.” The proposed regulation is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.
Corey McCoid, water supply operations supervisor and PFAS coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said the proposed regulation could be changed before it is finalized, but the proposal does provide a rough idea of what levels of PFAs cities should be striving to reach.
“They can start planning at this point and looking at different options,” McCoid said.
Lester said the most recent tests of the city’s water supply indicate that its efforts to blend its deep and shallow well water is reducing the levels of PFAS below the proposed regulatory amounts for PFOA and PFOS. He said that the city will move forward with planning its project to drill a new deep well and explore a water treatment solution.
Dubuque isn’t the only local community dealing with PFAS in its water supply. Testing by Iowa DNR in August of Bellevue’s drinking water revealed levels of PFOA and PFOS above the federal minimum reporting threshold.
Officials with Bellevue Municipal Utilities did not return calls for comment on this story.
McCoid said 20 drinking water operations in Iowa are required to undergo quarterly monitoring for PFAS. He added that the Iowa DNR and EPA officials plan to conduct water sampling tests for PFAS over the next several years.
