SCALES MOUND, Ill. – Applications to replace the retiring superintendent of the Scales Mound public school district are due by Thursday, Feb. 25.
Bill Caron will retire at the end of the school year, according to district documents. He has served in the role since July 2015.
The school board will review potential candidates in a closed session on March 15, according to a press release. The board will then conduct interviews with semifinalists on March 20.
The board expects to select a new superintendent by the end of March.