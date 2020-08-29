EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Troops 14 and 114 of the East Dubuque Boy Scouts suited up in their official uniforms for the first time in months as part of their annual Scouting for Food drive Saturday morning.
Tanner Knowles, a 17-year from East Dubuque and Troop 14's only youth Eagle Scout, said the drive typically happens in March but was delayed due to COVID-19.
Scouts left door hangers across community residences last week alerting people who wished to donate items to the East Dubuque Food Pantry to leave items on their doorsteps for scouts to pick up, he said.
"It's just nice helping," Knowles said. "The scouts just teach good values."
Knowles and other scouts in Troops 14 and 114 -- Troop 14 consisting of boys, Troop 114 made up of girls -- went out with their families to pick up items across East Dubuque before bringing it back to the food pantry to be weighed and sorted.
Andrew Arling, a 15-year-old from East Dubuque, was helping sort the donations. He said his troop was still "trying to get back to normal" after COVID-19, as they haven't had many activities this summer outside of their normal meetings and Saturday's food drive.
"I like helping out and giving back to the community," he said.
New at this year's drive was the option for people to drop off donations if they didn't want scouts coming to their door, Troop 14 Scoutmaster Joe Kingsley said. The group also had a detailed map of where to look for food on doorsteps.
"We assigned scouts different places," Kingsley said. "We tried to keep them in their own neighborhoods."
On average, Kingsley said the drive typically brings in about 1,000 to 1,200 pounds of food to the East Dubuque Food Pantry. On Saturday, the event brought in 1,796 pounds, a record high.
The food pantry is run by the Lions Club in partnership with the East Dubuque School District. Lions Club Treasurer Ben Andersen said the food pantry serves about 200 people a month.
The average person consumes about 1.2 pounds a food a meal, he said. Bringing in enough donations to meet the demand has been even more important during the COVD-19 pandemic, Andersen said.
"The community has been really, really good to us both financially and with donations," he said. "Honestly, we were surprised by the amount of people coming in. There's a real need out there."
Boy Scout troops in Dubuque held their Scouting for Food drive earlier this month, Kingsley noted. Both Dubuque and East Dubuque troops are part of the Northeast Iowa Council.
Kingsley said that Troop 14 is one of the oldest in the council, established 85 years ago. Troop 114, which began 18 months ago, is the first all-girl troop in the council, he said.
Audrey Kilgore, a 13-year-old from Dubuque, was one of the Troop 114 members picking up food. She said she had been driving around all morning with her dad to pick up items, and she helped unload boxes and bags of food from the back of his truck.
"It's a nice way to help out," she said. "I really like the people I do (scouts) with and the experiences I have with the people."