Administrators of Sunnycrest Manor, the Dubuque County-owned long term care facility, announced this week that the first phase of its long-sought renovation is complete and the first 10 residents are now in rooms there.

Leon Goodin is a resident of one of the new rooms created by Sunnycrest’s renovations. On Friday, he said his new accommodations are “quite nice.” He has big plans to begin guitar lessons and has a Fender electric and amplifier plugged in near his window. There, he will be able to learn the songs of his favorite band — KISS — with a clear view of the forest surrounding Sunnycrest’s hilltop property and plenty of room to move.

