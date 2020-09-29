GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Garnavillo’s fall citywide garage sales will take place from Thursday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 3.
Registration is available at Speede Shop or by emailing lisagcdc@alpinecom.net
