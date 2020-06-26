City of Dubuque officials Thursday announced the gradual opening of additional park and recreation facilities to the public over the coming weeks.
A city hiring freeze, as well as safety concerns related to the pandemic, had prevented Dubuque Leisure Services from hiring seasonal workers to assist with park maintenance, keeping many city park facilities closed.
However, department staff received approval earlier this week to hire the minimum number of seasonal employees needed to open more facilities, said Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware in a press release.
While safety measures and cleaning practices will be in place, the public should continue frequent handwashing and social distancing, Ware said.
Park water fountains will remain closed due to concerns about virus transmission, according to the release.
Starting today, the Bunker Hill Golf Course pro shop and snack bar will reopen for limited use.
All park restrooms, as well as public restrooms at West Fifth and Bluff streets and at the Port of Dubuque Marina will reopen on Monday, June 29. They will be cleaned daily.
The Eagle Point Park tollbooth will open and begin charging admission for vehicles entering the park starting Friday, July 3.
Park pavilion rentals will resume July 6.
For more information, call Dubuque Leisure Services at 563-589-4263.