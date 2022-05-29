Before ending its session after midnight on Wednesday, the Iowa Legislature passed a bill that would eliminate the sales tax on tampons and diapers in the state.
The move came at a busy time, with the two chambers moving dozens of budgets and policy bills through in a hectic 24 hours. But, members of both parties celebrated the accomplishment.
“In the last few days of the Legislature, the majority party had a common sense moment and passed legislation that Democrats have worked toward for years and years,” said Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque. “That is ending the pink tax, the tampon tax. That is tax relief directed toward women and families. They also ended the tax on diapers for seniors who suffer from incontinence and for children.”
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, also celebrated the move, saying it would offer relief to Iowans struggling to afford necessities.
“With the national inflation rate at an all-time high under the current federal administration, every little bit helps,” she said.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, listed it among the few bipartisan silver linings she could think of from the 2022 session.
County finance reports by party
Campaign finance reports due to the Iowa secretary of state recently included those for county political parties and political action committees.
In the four eastern Iowa counties, the GOP had come out ahead for the period between Jan. 1 and May 14.
The Dubuque County Republican Central Committee received $17,040, spent $7,329 and ended with $21,632 cash-on-hand. The Dubuque County Democratic Central Committee received $4,283, spent $4,444 and ended with $17,497 cash-on-hand. Dubuque County Patriots, a county-level conservative PAC, received $1,125 and spent nothing.
The Clayton County Republican Central Committee received $684, spent $830 and ended with $19,680 cash-on-hand. The Clayton County Democratic Central Committee received $712, spent $172 and ended with $1,140.
The Delaware County Republican Central Committee received $628, spent $3,066 and ended with $12,293 cash-on-hand. The Delaware County Democratic Central Committee received $180, spent $837 and ended with $5,473 cash-on-hand.
The Jackson County (Republican) Central Committee received $4,051, spent $4,255 and ended with $7,351. The Jackson County Democratic Central Committee received $329, spent $575 and ended with $44,491 cash-on-hand.
The Jones County Republican Central Committee received $6,363, spent $4,396 and ended with $10,341 cash-on-hand. The Jones County Democratic Central Committee received $4,369, spent $3,783 and ended with $6,024 cash-on-hand.
Beckman alum nominated for fed post
Alexis Taylor — a graduate of Beckman Catholic High School, class of 2000 — was nominated to be the under secretary for Trade and Foreign Agriculture Affairs for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Since 2016, Taylor has been executive director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture. In her role, she would lead the agency’s trade policy and facilitate foreign market access, under Ag Secretary (and former Iowa Governor) Tom Vilsack.
Isenhart attempts state support for immigrants
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, filed an amendment to the Iowa House Health and Human Services budget to better prepare Iowa for refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine in particular, which Gov. Kim Reynolds has said Iowa would accept.
“The governor said we are ready and welcoming,” he said. “There was a consensus among the resettlement agencies receiving funding from the federal government and the Department of Human Services, which houses the Bureau of Refugee Services, that the federal timeline for the state and those agencies to fully integrate refugees into communities, into the state, is unreasonably short and that the federal resources associated with those services may be insufficient.”
His amendment increased the budget for the Bureau of Refugee Services by $8.5 million. Of that, $5 million was for workforce integration, housing and health care of refugee families. Up to $1.5 million was for legal services for refugees. Up to $2 million was for child care business development to help support the increase in child care need due to refugee families.
“This does not come from us, the minority party,” Isenhart said. “It comes with the recommendation of at least three agencies I know to be providing direct services — Lutheran Services of Iowa, Catholic Charities and the U.S. Committee for Refugees.”
But, the amendment failed, mostly along party lines — 13-52, with 17 not voting.
Poll: Pfaff leads Dem primary
A new poll from Impact Research of 401 likely Democratic primary voters last week showed Brad Pfaff leading the Democratic primary field for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis.
The poll had Pfaff at 28% before those surveyed read his bio and 40% after. The poll had small business owner and nonprofit leader Rebecca Cooke at 8%, then 16%. Retired Army, State Department and CIA veteran Deb McGrath at 7%, then 17%. Mark Neumann was at 5%, then 3%.
Margin of error for the poll was +/- 4.9%.
Endorsements
Anti-abortion advocacy group Iowa Right to Life endorsed Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, in his primary race against Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello.
Reproductive rights group NARAL Pro-Choice America endorsed Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, in her run for Iowa’s Second Congressional District against Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson.
Nonpartisan group Foreign Policy for America endorsed Deb McGrath‘s Democratic primary run for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.
