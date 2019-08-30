PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — In hopes of growing the city tax base, the Platteville Common Council will in coming weeks consider strategies to “take back” neighborhoods at risk of becoming predominately renter-occupied.
The city can gain access to special funding reserved for the creation of affordable housing if council members decide whether to extend by one year the life of a tax-increment finance district that is slated to close in coming months. City staff estimate that about $180,000 will be available.
“People want to live in Platteville, but struggle to find the right home,” said former City Manager Karen Kurt, who recently accepted a job in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
A Platteville housing study and follow-up research conducted this year indicate that the city struggles with a housing inventory shortage, particularly single-family homes that cost less than $200,000. Many existing structures require extensive rehabilitation.
Kurt said a decline in enrollment at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and recent investment in large multi-family complexes, such as Ruxton Apartments, has increased the desirability of promoting home ownership to rebalance the renter- versus owner-occupied housing ratio.
About 47% and 53% of Platteville housing units are owner and renter-occupied, respectively.
City staff have proposed using the tax-increment dollars for rehabilitation loans, conversion grants or new housing development incentives. They proposed offering loans up to $15,000 for new homebuyers who purchase a home constructed before 1940.
Alternatively, a $10,000 matching grant could be offered to rental property owners who wish to convert the property to an owner-occupied dwelling.
“We talked with a number of cities that had done these programs, and I would say that one of the things we heard was that it takes time for them to gain traction,” Kurt said. “You can put a program in place and not have anybody for a year or even two years.”
Another option is to provide grants to developers of new housing or pay the interest on construction loans.
Staff have shied from that option, stating that traditional suburban developments tend to net less tax base per acre than older homes in neighborhoods where the average lot is smaller.
“Because we’re not dealing with a lot of money, sometimes a program working with existing housing will get more potential projects included,” said Joe Carroll, community development director.
The council must inform the state by November of the nature of the project it intends to fund.
Council Member Ken Kilian, a landlord, is supportive of creating an incentive program for buyers.
“Personally, I think the emphasis should be on helping the people … rather than the landlords,” he said. “I don’t know how much the landlords are going to do the (rental) conversion. Because the argument is, well, some of these are so old that it is going to take so much money for conversion and it’s not going to be worth it.”