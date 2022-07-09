Infectious diseases don’t go quietly unnoticed these days.
That’s certainly true for monkeypox, a viral disease typically endemic to central and west Africa that has spread to the U.S. and Europe.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, general unease has been on the rise about a new disease joining the mix. But while local and national health officials urge increased awareness, they also say the disease isn’t anything to lose sleep over.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with local health experts about the disease, how it is spread and the degree to which local residents should be concerned about it.
What is monkeypox, and how does it spread?
Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that was discovered in 1958 in colonies of monkeys kept for research. Despite its name, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the source of the disease remains unknown.
The disease belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox and cowpox, but monkeypox is not related to chickenpox. It was first found in humans in 1970 and mostly has occurred since then in central and west African countries.
Monkeypox spreads through direct physical contact with an infected person or items touched by the infectious rash or bodily fluids of someone who is sick. This means you likely would not pick it up if you simply crossed paths with an infected individual.
“The transmission itself of the virus is mostly by direct, close contact. We’re talking skin to skin,” said Dr. Hendrik Schultz, infectious-disease expert and chief medical officer for Medical Associates Clinics and Health Plans. “We’re not talking about picking it up when you speak or walk in the same room with someone with monkeypox. We’re talking about (if you were) hugging and kissing someone with monkeypox.”
Why are people talking about it if it’s so rare?
Since last summer, scientists at the CDC have been tracking monkeypox cases in countries that don’t normally report cases. This includes the U.S., as well as many European countries.
Because of this, health officials urge caution and awareness of the disease for both medical providers and the public. While the risk to the general public remains very low, officials say it is something they are keeping an eye on to be safe and to minimize the spread.
“We’re not anticipating that we’ll see large numbers of it, but we do want awareness of the public and health care providers because it’s not something they typically see and it could be misdiagnosed,” said Jeff Kindrai, director of Grant County (Wis.) Health Department.
About 700 cases have been reported nationwide, with most cases being fairly mild. In most instances, Kindrai said, people were able to isolate and recover at home without complication.
What are the symptoms?
Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder. The disease is rarely fatal, especially the milder strain that has spread to the U.S. and Europe.
According to the CDC, symptoms include:
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches and backache
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Chills
- Exhaustion
- A rash and lesions
The rash associated with monkeypox can look similar to pimples or blisters, and can appear on the face, inside the mouth or on other parts of the body. When these lesions are present, that is when monkeypox can spread from one person to another.
The disease typically lasts two to four weeks.
Has it been found here?
There have been no reported cases of monkeypox in the tri-state area.
Iowa and Wisconsin both reported their first cases last week. Illinois has reported 91 monkeypox cases, mostly in or around Chicago.
“It is here (in the U.S.), but it is not something I think will spread like wildfire,” Schultz said. “It’s an extremely low level if you consider the whole population (size), so it’s really not something you should start sweating about.”
do you think you have monkeypox?
If you experience monkeypox symptoms or come into contact with someone who does, consult your health care provider. That expert can help you assess if you need testing, vaccination or treatment.
Will this be COVID-19 all over again?
Almost certainly not, medical officials say.
COVID-19 spreads much more easily than monkeypox, and it can be spread by people who don’t even know they are sick. Monkeypox requires more direct physical contact with an infectious individual, and the symptoms are much more apparent.
“With COVID-19, we had the problems with asymptomatic carriers. … If you didn’t have any (COVID symptoms), you’d just go to work and do your thing.” Schultz said. “If you have monkeypox, if you have visible lesions, you’re infectious. People tend to notice they have a rash and not go around or touch people.
“(They’re) two completely different things. It’s not something I would lose sleep about.”
