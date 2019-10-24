GALENA, Ill. — A Jo Daviess County school superintendent this week announced his impending resignation, citing “fundamentally seismic shifts in operational methodologies.”
Galena School District Superintendent Greg Herbst on Tuesday submitted a letter of resignation to the district’s school board. Herbst stated that his last day will be Nov. 11.
Herbst was hired by the school district in 2016 after he resigned from a similar position in East Dubuque.
That earlier departure was precipitated by a conflict with the East Dubuque school board during which he was suspended for 10 days. However, the general public sided with Herbst over the school board, who disciplined him for his efforts to oust a district principal.
In his letter to Galena school officials, Herbst states broad reasons for his departure.
“In my view, it is undeniably evident that the distinct roles of the board, the superintendent and the teachers’ union have become blurred,” Herbst wrote.
He also stated that expectations for his position have changed since he was hired. The letter does not provide specific details.
“To accept this modification would make me complicit in the very realm upon which I was employed to remedy; a domain of which I have come to fully understand and a relative status quo to which I cannot accede,” Herbst states.
In the letter, Herbst stresses that he is neither “disgruntled nor aggrieved.”
At the end of the letter, Herbst states he is willing to work with the school district to find a new superintendent. He also thanked faculty, parents and students.
Contacted Wednesday, Herbst declined to elaborate on what was stated in his letter of resignation.
“For people who are more familiar with the inner workings of our district, that letter will make more sense,” Herbst said.
Herbst did say his decision to resign was the result of a culmination of incidents.
“This is not a knee-jerk reaction to a singular event,” Herbst said. “There have been a series of events that led up to my decision.”
Herbst added that he does not have any immediate career plans following his departure from the school district.
“This decision is not based on me having an alternative plan,” Herbst said. “This is purely a decision that was made on principle.”
A special school board meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. today. The only agenda item is the acknowledgment of Herbst’s resignation.
Galena School Board President Chuck Korte also declined to provide further insight into the reason for Herbst’s departure.
“It’s a combination of a whole lot of things,” Korte said. “I can’t tell you too much until we have a discussion tomorrow night.”
Korte stressed that he does not want Herbst to leave the school district, feeling that Herbst has been exceptional to work with.
“I’m extremely upset that he got to the point that he had to resign,” Korte said. “He’s been the best superintendent we’ve had in 25 to 30 years.”