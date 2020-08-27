Accustomed to seeing him on their television screens, thousands of fans attended an event featuring a popular talk show host 40 years ago in Dubuque.
Phil Donahue starred in August 1980 at Five Flags Center.
Donahue’s syndicated television show ran for 29 years and was notable for including audience participation. The show often covered controversial topics, including civil rights and consumer protection.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on Donahue’s appearance in its Aug. 21, 1980, edition.
DONAHUE CHANGED FROM THEN TO NOW
Phil Donahue’s got everything, right? Great looks, wit, celebrity, money, beautiful wife, one of the highest-rated shows on television — and the Emmy awards to go with it.
And he has fans, like the mostly feminine crowd of 3,500 that greeted and sent him off with standing ovations and applause on Wednesday at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center.
The audience was warm, very nearly affectionate, and the silver-mopped Donahue responded by cozying up with boyish jokes and self-effacing anecdotes. He won laughter and applause with lines like: “Just because there’s snow on the roof doesn’t mean there’s no fire in the furnace,” in reference to his distinguished locks; his new glasses “make me look like a gynecologist;” and when wife Marlo Thomas is with him, “people run over me to get to her while I stand singing my theme song.”
Donahue is proud of his 13-year-old syndicated show’s issues-oriented contribution to daytime television and believes it was long overdue but says he is totally surprised by the adulation the show inspires.
Donahue says his 1950s concept of male-female roles was challenged in the early 1960s by feminists like Gloria Steinem and Betty Friedan, but the breakup of his own 17-year marriage five years ago was the “conscious-raiser.” As a single parent, Donahue said he was forced to confront the difficult role women have been forced to fill.
“I don’t know how you do it,” he told his audience.
He has built a burgeoning national reputation on recognizing the intelligence of the American housewife with his controversial, thought-provoking show.
“Women have always been out there wanting this type of show,” he said, lashing out at the “sexism and paternalism (that) pervades the offices of the big networks.”
He says he “never expected this (national success) to happen to us. It’s taken so long for us to get here that we’re not likely to take this for granted.”
He said his show is “not a place to feature people who I agree with. My mission is not to convert, but to challenge.”
But as a media figure whose celebrity often outshines that of his guests, Donahue admits to a home-court advantage.
“It’s very easy to get caught up with your own questions. It’s very easy to mug, but that’s a trap that has to be avoided.”