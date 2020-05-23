YUBA, Wis. — A Richland County supervisor recently announced his candidacy for the District 49 seat in the Wisconsin State Assembly.
Shaun Murphy-Lopez, of Yuba, is running as a Democrat for the seat held by Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City.
“I’m running for the state legislature because current legislators aren’t helping us solve our depopulation problem,” Murphy-Lopez said in a press release. “Rural areas across our district need a level playing field to thrive. In Madison, I’m going to fight for the hardworking rural person, whether they are a small farmer, senior citizen or young parent.”
Professionally, Murphy-Lopez is a transportation planner and operates an apartment building.
Tranel, who is completing his fifth term in office, enjoys significant support within the district, which leans Republican.
During the 2018 election, Tranel handily bested Democratic opponent Mike Mooney with 12,858 votes to Mooney’s 8,968.
Although Tranel has not officially announced his candidacy, he anticipates filing papers with the state later this year.
Tranel, a dairy farmer, said southwest Wisconsin lawmakers have spent multiple sessions representing the interests of rural residents, pointing to the Rural Wisconsin Initiative.
The group of lawmakers has introduced, and sometimes saw the passage of, bills that provide incentives in support of broadband internet expansion, high school apprenticeship opportunities and recruitment and training of in-demand professionals.
A second Democratic candidate, Barret Galauner, of Platteville, filed in April a campaign registration statement. If he submits paperwork, he would face off against Murphy-Lopez in the Aug. 11 partisan primary.