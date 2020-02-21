A Dubuque woman was arrested this week on multiple criminal charges for allegedly sending obscene images to a minor.
Sally A. Ristau, 50, of 1725 Vizaleea Drive, was arrested at 4:45 a.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, 770 Iowa St., on warrants charging two counts of first-degree harassment and one charge of dissemination of obscene material to a minor.
According to court documents, police were contacted Feb. 3 after a girl younger than 18 reported receiving several nude images of a man and a woman. Police linked the phone number that sent the images to Ristau’s husband.
Authorities said they contacted Ristau, who admitted to obtaining the nude images from the cellphone of a person she knew. Ristau said she sent them out of anger because she had felt “disrespected” during recent phone calls to the teenager and to the woman pictured in some of the photos.
Ristau also said she knew the recipient of the images was a minor but that the photos were sent to her accidentally.