DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A Dyersville woman who was shot by her 2-year-old recently was sentenced to probation on a related criminal charge.
Meriah A. Carlyle, 22, was sentenced and given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of child endangerment. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Court documents state that the 2-year-old shot Carlyle in the left leg after accessing a handgun left on a nightstand in a bedroom on Nov. 4. The child’s parents -- Carlyle and Logan R. Keller, 23 -- were in the room watching a video on the computer and told police they did not see the child with the gun.
Keller also was charged with child endangerment. He has pleaded not guilty, and his next court hearing is set for Thursday, March 25.