The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Andrea A. Bogan, 42, of 1240 Locust St., No. 4, was arrested at 8:39 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that Bogan assaulted Arielle M. Brown, 23, of 2130 White St., at her residence in the presence of their child on Dec. 28.
- Ethan N. Wilson, 19, of 1170 Race St., was arrested at 5:15 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault and two counts of child endangerment. Court documents state that Wilson assaulted Destiny L. Green, 19, of 2577½ Jackson St., at her residence in the presence of their two children on Jan. 19.
- Tyler J. Huseman, 23, of 1189 Rush St., was arrested at 3:39 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Wood Street and Loras Boulevard on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license.
- Shaundel M. Guice, 19, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Locust Street on charges of second-degree theft and two counts of providing false identification information.
- Matthew T. Milligan, 36, of 2738 Jackson St., was arrested at 12:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Locust Street on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, as well as a warrant charging possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. James L. Harry, 36, also of 2738 Jackson St., was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense.