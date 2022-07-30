Police said a Dubuque woman was arrested Thursday after she pepper sprayed another driver.
Anya A. Badu, 23, of 1503 Prescott St., was arrested at 4:19 p.m. Thursday at her residence on charges of assault causing bodily injury and disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior.
Court documents state that Brittany R. Walters, 28, of East Dubuque, Ill., and Badu both were driving west on 22nd Street near Prince Street at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Walters was driving in front of Badu when Badu illegally entered into the opposite lane of traffic and cut in front of Walters.
“Badu positions her vehicle directly in front of Walters, blocking her from fleeing,” documents state.
Badu got out of her vehicle and sprayed Walters with pepper spray through the driver’s window, documents state.
Walters also got out of her vehicle, and a woman not named in documents was in between the two. Badu pushed the woman out of the way and began to punch and kick Walters, documents state.
The witness broke up the fight, and both Walters and Badu got into their vehicles and drove away.
The incident was captured on city traffic cameras, documents state. Walters was treated by paramedics for minor injuries relating to the pepper spray.
