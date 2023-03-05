Dubuque police say a man was arrested early Saturday morning after he used a knife to threaten a group of people that included the mother of his children.
Andrew A. Rycraw, 40, of 1690 White St., was arrested at 4:29 a.m. at 1120 Rhomberg Ave. on charges of domestic abuse assault with display or use of a weapon, child endangerment, two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and three counts of going armed with intent.
Court documents state Rycraw and the rest of the group were gathered Saturday morning at the home of Mckinzi L. Houselog, 30, of 1120 Rhomberg Ave., who has two children with Rycraw. Others in the group included Keith M. Hayes, 29; Emma L. Betts, 29; Demario M. Durrah, 31; Tiffany S. Lafayette, 31; and Tolisa P.S. Lafayette, 34; all of Dubuque.
Recommended for you
After arriving, the documents state Rycraw asked where the kids were and became agitated when he was told they were asleep. He then allegedly made threatening statements and flipped a table before going into the kitchen to grab a knife, which he then wielded toward the group.
He stopped advancing on the group when Hayes produced a firearm, and the rest of the group then forced Rycraw out of the home. The documents state the children were in the home at the time of the incident.
When officers arrived on scene, Rycraw was outside hitting the door with his hands and yelling. During a weapons pat down, he was found to be in possession of two knives.