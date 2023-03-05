Dubuque police say a man was arrested early Saturday morning after he used a knife to threaten a group of people that included the mother of his children.

Andrew A. Rycraw, 40, of 1690 White St., was arrested at 4:29 a.m. at 1120 Rhomberg Ave. on charges of domestic abuse assault with display or use of a weapon, child endangerment, two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and three counts of going armed with intent.

