The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jessica L. Hommen, 27, of Sun Prairie, Wis., was arrested at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Kerper Boulevard on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Hommen assaulted Sonyea T. Lightfoot, 24, of Fitchburg, Wis., around 4 a.m. in a vehicle in the 900 block of Kerper.
- Marjorie T. Martin, 38, of Milwaukee, Wis., was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging unauthorized use of a credit card.
- Penny A. Walker, 46, of 890 Pleasant St., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of laptops and other items worth $5,100 between 2 a.m. Friday and 3:24 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Tanisha C. Pearson, 34, of 719 University Ave., reported the theft of a commercial oven ventilation hood worth $3,500 between 9 a.m. Saturday and 9:07 a.m. Monday from outside her residence.