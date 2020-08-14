GALENA, Ill. — Local authorities announced this morning that a body recovered from the Mississippi River in Missouri has been confirmed to be a missing rural Galena woman.
A positive identification of Laura A. Kowal, 57, was made using dental records, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
Authorities last Sunday had issued an alert about Kowal missing, saying she was last seen at about noon Aug. 7 near her residence outside of Galena. Authorities believed she drove from her residence, though her direction of travel and destination were unknown.
The sheriff’s department then was contacted Sunday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol after a woman’s body was found in the river near Canton, Mo. The woman's "physical description and identifiers" were consistent with Kowal, but a positive ID had not been made.
Her vehicle also had been found in Warsaw, Ill., about 20 miles north of Canton and more than 200 miles south of Galena.
On Thursday night, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department was informed that dental records confirmed it was Kowal.
The department said the investigation continues.