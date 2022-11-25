LANCASTER, Wis. — City leaders said a multinational packaging company is looking to expand its footprint in Lancaster, Wis.
Amcor has purchased 5 acres of land adjacent to its existing manufacturing property on Bemis Road, with plans to soon purchase another 4.5 acres from Nobleland Beef Farms, according to Lancaster City Manager David Carlson. Those acquisitions would double the company’s current 9.5-acre space.
Representatives from Amcor were not available for comment this week, and Carlson said he was not sure of exact plans for the additional property. He said the company came to city officials about the expansion four to six months ago and will work with the city to move through the subdividing and rezoning process over the next few months.
“Manufacturing is a very significant part of the jobs within this community, and good paying jobs, too. So companies like Amcor … are great to have in the community,” Carlson said. "There's only good things to come."
Amcor is a major employer in Lancaster and has been involved in several area initiatives, such as a recent push to connect with and bolster the city’s Spanish-speaking population. The manufacturing site previously operated as Bemis Performance Packaging until Amcor bought its parent company in 2019.
