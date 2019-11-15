EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Nia Parker showed East Dubuque Junior High School students how to do the moonwalk while wearing pointe ballet shoes.
“All you have to do is just bend one leg and straighten the other, and then you switch,” Parker said, demonstrating while standing on the tips of her toes.
Parker and other members of the Hiplet Ballerinas brought their fusion of classical ballet and hip-hop, urban, African and Latin dance styles to East Dubuque Junior High on Thursday.
Members of the Chicago-based group visited students to share their story — and to teach them a few moves — ahead of a performance today at University of Dubuque.
One goal was to show students that they don’t have to fit a particular mold to be involved with dance.
“We definitely try to convey that you can do whatever you want to,” said Camryn Taylor, a member of the Hiplet Ballerinas.
During the demonstration, Parker shared with students a bit of the history of both ballet and hip-hop. Her group’s style of dance combines elements of both, along with other dance styles, and puts their movements to music that people can relate to.
“Hiplet just takes a little bit of everything and makes it one inclusive dance style,” she said.
The performers then took to the gym floor, showing off classical ballet moves to classical music. They began to weave in modern dance moves as a hip-hop beat began to mix in with the classical tones.
Afterward, they brought several East Dubuque students onto the floor to teach them some different moves.
The students stood with their heels together and then practiced extending their legs in different directions, trying their best to be graceful. Later, they tried out struts and the moonwalk.
Eighth grader Reed Adams took to the floor to test out his dancing skills.
“It was interesting,” he said. “I was excited to see how everyone was reacting to my horrible dancing, as well as to see encouragement from other people.”
He said he was impressed by the Hiplet Ballerinas and their unique dance style.
“I learned that dancing can’t always be boring, and there’s always some unique things that you can find in there,” Reed said.
Principal Darren Sirianni said the performance helped expose the students to an experience they normally wouldn’t receive.
“Whether or not the kids know what ballet is, you know they’re going to know what hip-hop is,” he said. “So you know they’re going to get that culture that they would never get outside of this.”